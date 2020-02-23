North-east lifeboat volunteers recognised for their huge effort

Volunteers at a north-east rescue station are celebrating after winning a coveted award.

The support volunteers at Aberdeen Lifeboat won an RNLI award for Excellence in Volunteering for their efforts.

Aberdeen’s RNLI lifeboat management group and fundraising group is made up of 30 volunteers who never go on the water – however their efforts are vital to the station’s work of saving lives at sea.

Under the leadership of lifeboat management group chairwoman Dr Margaret Farquhar CBE, a former Lord Provost of Aberdeen, the volunteers managed the station’s affairs – and raised close to £100,000 to fund the charity’s work.

Dr Farquhar – who became Aberdeen’s first female Lord Provost in 1996 – will retire shortly after 20 years as chairwoman of Aberdeen Lifeboat.

About the award, and reflecting on her time as chairwoman, Dr Farquhar said: “Leading the Aberdeen Lifeboat team has been one of the greatest pleasures and privileges of my life. The volunteers at the Aberdeen station – at sea and ashore – reflect everything that’s best about our city.

“A spirit of service, a can-do state of mind, a respect for the sea and a dedication to saving lives.

“They are also blessed with the support of the wider Aberdeen community, who so generously support the work of the RNLI.”

Last year saw the station carry out a range of operations and training, and also the naming of the city’s new D-class inshore lifeboat “Buoy Woody 85N” in April.

Dr Farquhar said: “For the Aberdeen Lifeboat team to receive the RNLI’s Excellence in Volunteering Award in my last year at the helm gives me confidence that I am handing on a station in fine health to face the future.”

RNLI Aberdeen Lifeboat’s fundraising group is always looking for new members. If anyone would like to volunteer contact: bec.allen@fastmail.fm