North-east lifeboat tows broken down vessel back to harbour in late night callout

A north-east lifeboat was called out in the early hours of the morning to rescue a broken-down vessel.

The Peterhead RNLI were dispatched to bring in a commercial boat that had suffered mechanical failure near to the town’s harbour.

Crews were called out at 1.30am and spent about half an hour towing the vessel to safety.

The lifeboat returned to its berth at 4.50am, with the broken down vessel taken safely back to the harbour.

A coastguard spokeswoman said: “There was no risk to crew on the commercial vessel and it was towed back for safety reasons.

“The lifeboat team took half an hour to tow the boat back.”