North-east lifeboat service to Brew for the Crew

Stonehaven RNLI is seeking to recruit volunteer fundraisers.

The group will host a Brew for the Crew coffee morning in St Bridget’s Hall from 10am to noon on Saturday.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

An RNLI spokeswoman said: “As a volunteer fundraiser you should enjoy meeting and talking to people and want to be an ambassador for the RNLI in the community.

“This is a great opportunity to make a difference by raising vital funds for our volunteer crew members and lifeguards.”

Email stonehaven@rnli.org.uk