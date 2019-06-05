North-east lifeboat service stood down after crew relationships break down

A north-east lifeboat crew has been taken off duty after relationships became so poor they were unable to operate safely.

The RNLI has described the decision to stand down a number of volunteers at Peterhead lifeboat station as a “last resort”.

It follows a recent meeting, attended by senior RNLI staff, where some crew exhibited “negative behaviours” which have been challenged several times in recent years.

A spokeswoman for the service said: “This action is a last resort and follows many attempts to tackle a lack of mutual trust, good communication and teamwork among the crew which has become so serious that the station is no longer capable of operating safely and effectively.

“The RNLI has put much time and resource into trying to support the volunteer crew and tackle the problems at Peterhead Lifeboat Station, including dedicated staff support and the use of a trained mediator. Attempts to recruit new staff and volunteers have failed.

“We are committed to our lifeboat station at Peterhead and are taking immediate action to resolve the situation.”

While the station is off service, cover will be provided by crews from Aberdeen and Fraserburgh, as well as HM Coastguard.