A north-east lifeboat and coastguard team were launched to tow a boat back to shore.

The crews, including the RNLI lifeboat and coastguard team from Fraserburgh, received the call to assist at 7.10pm.

A boat had broken down near to Cairnbulg Point.

A UK Coastguard spokesman said: “The Fraserburgh lifeboat team were on service down at Cairnbulg Point, assisted by the Fraserburgh coastguard team.

“A vessel had broken down and was being towed.”