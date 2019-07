A north-east lifeboat was launched to assist a broken down vessel.

The Macduff RNLI was called at around 5.35pm to the boat, which was a mile and a half north-west of Banff.

A UK Coastguard spokesman said: “The Macduff lifeboat went out to assist a vessel that suffered an issue with a failed propeller.

“The lifeboat towed the boat into Macduff harbour.”