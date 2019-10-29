North-east lifeboat launched to rescue stricken vessel

Emergency services are assisting a stricken vessel in the north-east after it lost power.

Buckie Lifeboat, along with a coastguard team from Burghead, are in attendance after a yacht was left without power on its approach to Lossiemouth Marina.

The lifeboat was launched to assist the yacht as its crew were unable to use its sail due to a lack of wind.

A coastguard spokesman said: “Due to the weather conditions the yacht’s crew were unable to sail it into the harbour and ourselves and the lifeboat from Buckie were called to assist.”