North-east lifeboat launched to help ship in difficulty

A north-east lifeboat launched yesterday afternoon to assist a vessel in difficulty.

The Peterhead lifeboat The Misses Robertson of Kintail was dispatched at 3.04pm after orange flares were seen near Buchanhaven.

After arriving on scene about one mile north of Buchanhaven, the crew discovered two creel boats, one of which was experiencing difficulties.

It had let off a handheld flare, while the other boat towed it.

The volunteer lifeboat crew established a tow on both vessels and safely escorted them back to Peterhead harbour.

They returned home at 4.11pm, refuelled and got ready for service again.

Martyn Simpson, Coxswain Mechanic at Peterhead Lifeboat, said: “The boat owner did the right thing by using a flare, it meant that we could be there swiftly and escort both boats back to safety.

“I would encourage anyone who is taking to the water to be prepared and carry a flare or other means to call for help and attract attention.”