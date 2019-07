A north-east lifeboat team was called out after a member of the public spotted smoke in the water.

A boat was launched from Buckie just before 11am this morning to the incident.

A HM Coastguard spokeswoman said: “We received a report of smoke seen by a member of the public.

“We went out to investigate it, but nobody was in trouble.

“We think it might have been one of the boats turning on its engine.”