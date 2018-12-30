Man taken to hospital after being rescued from north-east harbour

A lifeboat was launched this afternoon after reports of a man in distress in a north-east harbour.

A Coastguard spokesman said the Fraserbugh lifeboat and Peterhead and Fraserburgh coastguard rescue teams were sent out to the scene.

He said: “We were called at 1.40pm after 999 calls reporting a man possibly in trouble in Fraserburgh Harbour.

“Our crews and Police Scotland attended immediately.

“A man was located nearby and taken out of the water and has now been taken to a local hospital.”

The man, who is understood to be in his early 20s, does not appear to be injured.

The Coastguard spokesman said: “The incident is now concluded.”