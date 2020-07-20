North-east lifeboat hosts scavenger hunt to raise funds for charity

A north-east lifeboat crew is encouraging north-east residents to get involved in a scavenger hunt.

It comes after Peterhead Lifeboat’s usual fundraising events were cancelled due to Covid-19.

Two winners will each receive a £10 George Donald Ltd and a £10 Bon Bon Peterhead voucher.

To take part in the scavenger hunt, and be in with a chance of winning the prizes, the RNLI is asking for a £5 donation through JustGiving.

When you have donated, email Peterhead@rnli.org.uk with your name and email address and the subject “scavenger hunt” and the RNLI will send you the questions.

Alternatively, put your donation in an envelope with your email and address and post it through the station door and they will get the questions to you.

All the answers to the questions can be found in Peterhead and the closing date is Sunday, August 9.

To get involved, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/PeterheadRNLI