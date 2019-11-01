North-east lifeboat crews unveil bigger, better and more powerful boat

A new bigger and better lifeboat will allow a volunteer crew to get to emergencies faster in the North Sea.

The Stonehaven RNLI crew has received its new life-saving vessel and the crew is now getting up to speed with the £214,000 marine equipment.

The Atlantic 85 version is replacing the older Atlantic 75 lifeboat called Miss Betty, which is currently in operation at the seaside port.

Crews have been getting to grips with the upgraded rescue boat – named the Jamie Hunter – which is a metre longer, allowing for an extra member of crew to be on board while they are deployed to incidents.

A new crucial piece of kit on board is its directional finding equipment, which isn’t available on the current vessel.

If a boat is using a radio system to communicate it is in trouble, the team will now be able to lock on to where the radio signal is coming from.

The Atlantic 85 is more powerful and has a top speed of between 30 and 36 knots.

Keith Gaskin, training co-ordinator and volunteer at Stonehaven RNLI, said: “The new Atlantic 85 is going to make a big difference.

“It’s capabilities are greater, it has radar which we didn’t have before and directional finding equipment which will allow us to pinpoint vessels and triangulate on them.

“Before, if it was foggy, we would struggle to get to an incident but not with the new radar.

“We have more speed and the boat is more efficient, allowing us to get to shouts faster.

“The handling is a lot better as well but we have an integrated communication system so everyone on the boat can hear each other and communicate. It means we do a lot less shouting.”

Currently around 32 people give up their time to help those in need in the seas around Stonehaven.

Miss Betty will be kept in operation until all crew members have passed the training requirements needed to operate the new vessel.

The Atlantic 75 used at Stonehaven is the last of its kind in Scotland.

Keith added: “For a lot of us, the Atlantic 75 is our original boat so it’s a shame to see her go.”

The RNLI returned to town in 2014 following the closure of the Stonehaven Maritime Rescue Institute.

The organisation had previously withdrawn from the town in 1984.