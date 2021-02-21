North-east lifeboat crews search coast for missing person

Two north-east lifeboat crews joined forces to search the coast for a missing person – who was later found in a house.

Volunteers from Aberdeen and Stonehaven were called out this morning to help police look for a missing person off the coast of Portlethen.

Aberdeen’s all-weather boat joined up with Stonehaven’s inshore vessel to search for the person after the call for help was made at 11am.

The person had been reported missing to police the previous evening.

The volunteers were stood down around an hour after the initial call when the person was traced to a house in Stonehaven.

Andy Martin, lifeboat operations manager at the Stonehaven station, praised the crews for their quick response, which was the second call-out of the day.

Both of the Granite City’s lifeboats searched for a surfer in danger at around 9.15am. This incident turned out to be a false alarm with good intent.

He said: “It’s been a busy morning for the crews in what was a well co-ordinated operation with all the rescue services working together.

“Today was a good result, and we are very grateful to our volunteer crews who are there seven days a week, 365 days a year, ready to save lives at sea.”