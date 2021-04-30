A north-east lifeboat volunteer had to abandon his first post-lockdown hair cut after receiving an emergency call.

Dave Carlton, who makes up part of the crew at Stonehaven, was just sitting down to get a trim when his pager went off.

The 51-year-old engineer had only had one pass of the razor when he had to get up and hurry down to the lifeboat shed.

And the moment was even captured on video.

Dave said: “I hadn’t had a haircut in over three months.

“But the lockdown hair was just getting too much so I decided to get it all shaved off.”

“It couldn’t have been timed better and I hot-footed it down to the station. And at least I didn’t get there with half of my head shaved.”

RNLI Stonehaven lifeboat station has been open since 2014.

Last summer, the RNLI’s Scottish volunteers launched 463 times, aiding 376 people and saving 23 lives, with one-third of those launches happening in the hours of darkness.

A spokeswoman for the charity said: “For some it has meant missing a child’s first birthday party, while others have cut short sporting events. Whatever the occasion, the pager going off to signal someone is in trouble means interrupting some of life’s major milestones.

“But our volunteers are always there – and sometimes that ‘pager moment’ brings a little comedy to the serious task of getting to the lifeboat station.”

It comes as the RNLI launches its latest fundraising drive which is called May Day.

Find out more here.