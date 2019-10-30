Video: North-east lifeboat crew to return to full service five months after standing down

A lifeboat service which had to be stood down after crew relationships broke down is set to return to full strength.

The volunteers at Peterhead lifeboat station were taken off duty in June after the RNLI described the situation as a “last resort.”

Now, the crew which has been called out on six occasions in the last few weeks, will return to full service next month.

On Sunday, the crew faced down a force eight gale to rescue a 160 tonne fishing vessel off the coast, working for over 12 hours to bring the boat towards Peterhead harbour.

Martyn Simpson, Peterhead volunteer navigator said: “The crew did a brilliant job in some very challenging conditions.

“When the pagers go you never know what you’re going to face and at 6.30am on a Sunday morning, that’s no different.

“We dealt with some huge seas and establishing a tow multiple times, after it parted due to the conditions, was no easy task but there was great team spirit and I think everyone was glad to eventually get back to dry land, it’s a shout we’ll remember for a while”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Jurgen Wahle, Peterhead volunteer lifeboat operations manager and Henry Weaver, area lifesaving manager, announced to the crew the station would be returning to full service from November 9.

Jurgen said: “A huge amount of work and dedication from volunteers and staff alike has gone into the station over the past months and it’s brilliant to see that effort paying off with the station returning to full service.

“Our focus is now on continuing to develop our volunteers, welcome new recruits and to, as always, provide a world class lifesaving service to our local community. Everyone at the station thanks the town for their ongoing support of the lifeboat and her crew.”

During the same meeting, Davie Weir “passed-out” as an RNLI mechanic and recieved his boat’s officer hat.

Police diver Davie said: “This has been a real team effort, the support from all of you has been fantastic, thank you. I think I might have set a record for the time between passing and being on a shout, the pager went seconds after my assessment finished – even though I didn’t know if I had passed at the time.”