North-east lifeboat crew teams up with brewery to create fundraising beer

A new north-east partnership hopes the creation of a beer will help raise cash to save lives.

Peterhead Lifeboat has teamed up with Brew Toon brewery to make the drink, with 20% of the profits going to the charity.

Craig Aird, crew member at the lifeboat and a regular in the Brew Toon bar in the town, had approached the company about collaborating to create a beer.

After months of discussions, nine members from the RNLI charity jumped at the chance to create the beverage, and it is hoped it will be ready by next month.

A classic, New England-style IPA is currently fermenting and will be called Mayday.

We had the lads from Peterhead Lifeboats in yesterday working on a very special collaboration. The work these guys do is… Posted by Brew Toon Microbrewery & Café Bar on Monday, 4 February 2019

Craig said: “We got in touch with Brew Toon and asked about a possible collaboration and we were able to go into their brewery.

“We got involved with the brewing process, using different hops to create the beer.

“We all had a great day and we are hoping it will be ready within the month. It is very generous of Brew Toon to give us money from the beer. The lifeboat is funded solely on donations and the goodwill of people to keep our boats ready.

“Without the help of the local community, we wouldn’t be able to keep our boat going.

“This is big for us; it is a bonus we got to make a beer with them as well and I’m really looking forward to tasting it.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Around 2,000 bottles of Mayday will be produced, and it will continue after the first batch if it becomes popular.

Danny Oliver from Brew Toon said: “We jumped at the chance of doing this, it was a no-brainer for us.

“The lifeboat crew put their lives at risk to help people, all in their free time. To be part of this is just an honour.”