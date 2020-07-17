North-east lifeboat crew take buttery morning online to raise cash for RNLI

A north-east lifeboat crew has been forced to cancel their buttery morning for the first time in 55 years.

The event, hosted by the Peterhead LIfeboat was due to take place during the town’s Scottish Week, which is held from July 18.

However, due to the pandemic the team have instead moved the event online, encouraging people to host their own buttery morning, garden party or afternoon tea during Scottish Week to help raise money for the life-saving charity.

Other events planned for Peterhead Scottish Week have also moved online, with live DJ sets planned for Facebook, along with the crowning ceremony for the 59th Buchan Queen, Natasha Clueit.

Competitions including the annual window spotting competition will also be going ahead as usual following the easing of some lockdown restrictions.