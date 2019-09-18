North-east lifeboat crew searching for new volunteer

A north-east lifeboat crew is looking for a new press officer.

The life-saving team in Peterhead wants to find someone to take on the voluntary position.

An RNLI spokesman said the role involves informing media organisations about call-outs and other community activities in which the crew takes part.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The charity spokesman said: “The role of the lifeboat press officer is to build and maintain friendly relationships with local press, radio, television and online media, keeping the community informed of operational activity by promoting newsworthy rescues and lifeboat station events.

“This is a good opportunity to join a motivated and enthusiastic local team and have the satisfaction of contributing to saving lives at sea.”

Anyone interested in the position is asked to email martin_macnamara@rnli.org.uk or visit bit.ly/2lOzjTz