North-east lifeboat crew launched to rescue boys stranded on rock

Two boys were rescued by a lifeboat crew after they were cut off by the tide while fishing.

The pair were cut off by the Bullers of Buchan after the tide came in.

A lifeboat was launched from Peterhead after the coastguard received a call shortly after 3pm.

The crew launched a Y Boat – an inflatable vessel housed under the deck of the Misses Robertson of Kintail – in order to bring the boys ashore.

Deputy coxswain Patrick Davidson said: “The boys had been out fishing and hadn’t noticed the tide coming in. When they realised they couldn’t safely get back the way they had come they immediately phoned 999.

“This was the right thing to do and because of their quick actions we were able to be on scene straight away and everyone was brought back ashore safely.

“We decided the safest thing to do was to take the boys back to Peterhead Harbour.

“We would urge anyone out walking or fishing near cliffs or rocks to always plan ahead by checking the weather and tide times and carry a mans of calling for help.”