North-east lifeboat crew launch calendar in bid to raise funds

A North-east lifeboat crew has launched its own calendar in an effort to raise vital funds to continue to save lives at sea.

Fraserburgh Lifeboat unveiled the first copies of its charity calendar last week, which has been put together by one of its volunteer crew.

Stuart Fenty, who runs an insurance business in the port, has been giving up his time to serve as a deputy launch authority with the crew for the past two years. This year he has compiled some of his best images of the group in action to help raise cash for the RNLI.

Coxswain Victor Sutherland unveiled the calendar on Wednesday.

He said: “Stuart is also our station treasurer and is a keen photographer.

“Because he has a pager, he’s always willing to come down during a shout and get photographs of us all in action.

“This will be the third calendar that he’s done for us since he started and it always helps us to get some extra funding for the work we do.”