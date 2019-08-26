North-east lifeboat called to help jet skier in difficulty

North-east lifeboat and coastguard teams had to tow a jet ski back to shore after the rider got into difficulty.

The incident happened around half a mile from Stonehaven harbour last night at approximately 9pm.

The Stonehaven lifeboat was sent to rescue the jet skier, alongside the coastguard rescue team.

A HM Coastguard spokesman said: “We had a call around 9pm, the Stonehaven lifeboat team and coastguards were called to a jet skier in difficulty around half a mile from the harbour.

“He was brought in by the lifeboat.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter