North-east lifeboat called to assist vessel

A north-east lifeboat crew has been called out to assist a vessel.
The Buckie lifeboat was contacted to assist a boat that had run aground at around 8.50pm this evening.
It returned to harbour at around 9.40pm.
A HM Coastguard spokeswoman said: “It was called out to tow a vessel that had run aground at Buckie.
“The lifeboat has just come back into the harbour.”
