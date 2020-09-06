North-east lifeboat called to assist vessel

A north-east lifeboat crew has been called out to assist a vessel.

The Buckie lifeboat was contacted to assist a boat that had run aground at around 8.50pm this evening.

It returned to harbour at around 9.40pm.

A HM Coastguard spokeswoman said: “It was called out to tow a vessel that had run aground at Buckie.

“The lifeboat has just come back into the harbour.”