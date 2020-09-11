North-east lifeboat called to assist vessel

A north-east lifeboat was called out to help a fishing vessel that had lost power.

The Montrose RNLI team received a call at 6.38pm this evening to attend the scene, 12 miles east of the town.

The vessel had lost power due to a machinery failure and had to be towed back to the harbour.

A statement from RNLI Montrose said: “The Shannon Class ALB ‘Ian Grant Smith’ was tasked to a fishing vessel approximately 12 miles East of Montrose.

“The fishing vessel had suffered machinery failure resulting in loss of power and propulsion. Once the lifeboat was alongside the vessel, a tow was established and the vessel was brought to Montrose harbour.”

The lifeboat was stood down once the boat reached the harbour, and returned to the station at around 10.30pm.