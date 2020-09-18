North-east Lidl staff raise almost £3,000 for NSPCC Scotland

North-east supermarket staff have walked 400km collectively to raise money for NSPCC Scotland.

Two groups, consisting of 17 members of staff from the Elgin and Buckie Lidl branches, completed a 25km trek between the two stores and raised almost £3,000 for the children’s charity.

All funds raised will go to NSPCC Scotland, which helps protect children from abuse and neglect.

Laura Taylor, who has worked in the Buckie store for 13 years as a store assistant, was involved with organising the walks.

She said: “Because of Covid-19, it’s been quite a stressful year and I wanted to do something to lift the morale of the staff.

“I started the Buckie walking group and because we partner with the NSPCC, I thought it could be a good idea to raise some money at the same time.”

She added: “I am so proud of all the team and there are already talks of doing the same again next year.

“The NSPCC is a brilliant charity and we hope our contribution can help them continue to do the great work they do.”

If you would like to help raise funds for the charity, contact scotlandfundraising@nspcc.org.uk or visit https://www.nspcc.org.uk/support-us/events-fundraising/do-your-own-fundraising/