North-east libraries to host leading crime writers in virtual event

Book fans in the north-east are being given a chance to meet some of their favourite crime writers online.

As part of Book Week Scotland 2020 Live Life Aberdeenshire is offering the opportunity to meet authors online and even ask them questions.

The event is an annual national celebration of books and reading and libraries across the country will bring author talks to readers and communities using various online platforms.

The move to a virtual event means people can still meet the crime writers while also adhering to physical distancing rules.

Live Life Aberdeenshire Libraries have also announced the line up of authors taking part in the event, which runs from November 16 to November 22.

It includes Theresa Talbot, a journalist, broadcaster and author; Douglas Skelton, a crime writer of fiction and non-fiction; Caro Ramsay, fiction crime writer, and Shona MacLean, historical crime novelist.

Local authors Eric Davidson, a historical crime writer, and Jane Eddie, who published her first crime novel late last year will also be taking part.

Any crime fiction fans who would like to submit a question for a specific author are asked to email their questions to libraries@aberdeenshire.gov.uk by September 21.