North-east libraries to help support economic growth

North-east libraries are set to be transformed into support centres for rural economic growth.

The Library Innovation Network Aberdeenshire (LINA) will combine creative co-working spaces with library facilities to help local entrepreneurs and small and micro businesses.

It is being developed by Aberdeenshire Council and Robert Gordon University (RGU) and funded by the LEADER Scottish Rural Development Programme.

Libraries in Banff and Macduff, Fraserburgh and Peterhead have been identified as initial locations, with the first launch set for Banff in autumn.

Chris Moule, head of the RGU Entrepreneurship and Innovation Group, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Aberdeenshire Council on LINA as part of RGU’s innovation agenda to support the changing world of work and the increasing importance of the ‘gig’ economy and small business.”