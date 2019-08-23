North-east libraries to hand out free condoms

Free condoms will be offered to library users as part of a new pilot project to cut the number of unwanted pregnancies.

The contraceptives will be placed in the cubicles of customer toilets, packaged in discreet bags.

It is hoped the move will make it easier for residents who may be embarrassed buying the products in shops to get access to the product.

Aberdeenshire Libraries staff are working with NHS Grampian on the scheme to help increase access to contraceptives and sexual health information.

The pilot service will run from next month at Banff and Inverurie libraries.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: “They will sit alongside other sanitary products in each toilet’s sanitation basket.

“Visitors do not need to request the service, encouraging uptake by removing the potential for stigma and embarrassment.

“The scheme will increase the number of access points for free condoms in Aberdeenshire with a focus on harm reduction.

“Such initiatives are commonly seen in cities, but less so in rural areas.

“The intention is to guide people to sexual health information, providing contacts for further information, with the aim of reducing the number of unintended pregnancies and STIs.”

The trial will be used to monitor uptake and any customer feedback given during the pilot scheme will also be taken into consideration. Free condoms are also widely available at other locations.

The contraceptives can be picked up from the Grampian Sexual Health Services department at the Aberdeen Health Village on Frederick Street.

They are also supplied at most GP surgeries and at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, the Crimond Medical Centre and Fraserburgh Hospital.