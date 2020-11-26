North-east libraries to begin offering click and collect services

A further three libraries in the north-east will begin offering click and collect services from next week.

Members of the library service have the option of booking a 15-minute slot as libraries remain closed for general browsing.

Now, Newmachar, Huntly and Inverbervie libraries will be available for selection.

Newmachar Library will start to deliver the service from Thursday, December 3, while Inverbervie Library will begin from December 8.

Huntly Library will be utilising the service at its Brander building from December 7, and will also be offering a book returns box at the service point on Gordon Street from 8.45am until 1pm from Monday to Friday.

An online system is in place, as well as a phone line which allows slots to be booked.

It is part of a phased approach to reintroduce library services to the community.

Areas where this can already be carried out include Aboyne, Alford, Balmedie, Ballater, Banchory, Cairnbulg, Cruden Bay, Ellon, Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Kemnay, Kintore, Oldmeldrum, Macduff, Mearns, New Pitsligo, Peterhead, Portlethen, Rosehearty, Stonehaven, Turriff and Westhill.

For more information on opening times, and to book a slot for click and collect, visit https://www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/libraries/click-and-collect