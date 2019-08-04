North-east libraries launch hearing aid service

Libraries in the north-east will act as NHS hearing aid battery collection points as part of a new partnership.

From next month anyone who uses an NHS-prescribed hearing aid will be able to go to Aberdeenshire libraries and be given a pack of batteries.

A spokesman from Aberdeenshire Council said: “This initiative is a partnership between Live Life Aberdeenshire Library and Information Service and the NHS audiology department at Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen.

“Patients are reminded that, to receive a pack of batteries from their local library, they must produce the NHS Audiology Booklet or leaflet they have been given by their hearing aid consultant as evidence they are entitled to this service.”

The service is due to go live from August 1.

More information on the service is available at bit.ly/30MOJqG