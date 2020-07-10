North-east libraries announce new collection and delivery services

Libraries in the north-east are to launch an online service, providing a safe way for residents to use resources.

Live Life Aberdeenshire has announced the creation of the Click and Collect and Doorstep Delivery services to provide for “great demand” for increased access to materials.

During lockdown, online library membership grew by more than 400%.

The new services will allow customers and staff to remain socially distant.

Although libraries will be able to reopen from Wednesday in line with the Scottish Government’s route map out of lockdown, they will initially run Click and Collect and Doorstep Delivery only.

The services will be rolled out from Oldmeldrum on Wednesday, followed by Fraserburgh, Banchory, Ellon and Stonehaven by the end of the month.

Items can be picked up and dropped off from those sites – and Live Life Aberdeenshire will explore the possibility of opening other libraries if there is sufficient demand.

Libraries and information services manager Sharon Jamieson said: “We recognise that not everyone can access digital services and the introduction of this service will ensure no vulnerable groups are limited by either shielding or simply an inability to visit a library when it is open.

“Click and Collect users can either carry out the booking themselves online through a very simple process or they can phone a member of the team who will take them through the process and record their requirements and booking slot for collection. There will also be a live chat function on the Live Life Aberdeenshire website to help customers through the process.”

Live Life Aberdeenshire has also partnered with the Co-Op, which has provided compostable bags to wrap the resources.

As well as books, customers can also collect hearing aid batteries or have them delivered, curricular support resources and in the future, musical instruments.

To book a Click and Collect slot visit https://bit.ly/CnCLLA

To arrange a Doorstep Delivery, call 01467 532929 from Monday.