North-east leisure facilities welcome back customers after five-month wait

Gyms, swimming pools and other leisure facilities across the north-east have thrown their doors open to fitness fans for the first time since they were shut due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Those tired of doing workouts in their living rooms and running the same old circuit around their local park made their way out to the health centres – some of which are offering heavy discounts.

Sport Aberdeen, the charity which runs several venues across the city, saw a total of 632 bookings for yesterday’s reopening.

Customers and trainers alike were thrilled to get back to their old regimens again.

Michael Watson, a Sport Aberdeen health and wellbeing co-ordinator, said: “It was so great to welcome people back to our classes today, we are all set up and so happy to get back and get going.”

Irene Kerr, a member at Get Active @ Sheddocksley, said: “I’m really looking forward to coming back, slightly nervous, but raring to get going again!”

Sport Aberdeen director of community leisure operations David Selkirk said: “The response to our venues reopening has been great.

“It has been a busy day and we are thrilled to see people back in the gym, taking part in fitness classes and following our safety protocols so well.

“We worked hard to make sure that our venues were safe, clean and ready to welcome our members back, and to have so many members return on the first day has been fantastic.

“Now our focus is on engaging with the community, providing them with a range of opportunities to get active across the city.”

Duncan Sinclair, chief executive of Aberdeen Sports Village, said: “It feels great to be able to open our doors to our members again today and see so many familiar faces come to ASV and support us once again.

“After four months, there were some nerves and a lot of excitement but we had been working behind the scenes during the downtime to make sure that we were ready to welcome our members back to enjoy all of the facilities with safety, health and wellbeing at the forefront.

“We have new procedures in place to ensure everyone feels safe throughout ASV, whether they are in the gym, on the tracks or in the aquatics centre, and our team is on hand to help members with the changes as everyone returns to enjoy the world-class facilities here at the Sports Village.”

The reopening date for gyms was brought forward after First Minister Nicola Sturgeon initially indicated sports facilities would only be able to reopen from September 14.

The change of plan meant a hectic few weeks for staff at gyms, but the work paid off yesterday morning with the majority of visitors saying they felt safe to return to the buildings despite earlier fears about the potential for coronavirus to spread inside them.

New measures in place to keep customers safe include an abundance of hygiene stations and machines being taped off to ensure those using them remain safely spaced out.

The co-owner of Results Gym on South College Street in Aberdeen, Lewis Thomson, said: “It’s maybe going to feel a bit weird to start off with, it’s very different to what it was like pre Covid-19.

“We’ve got a lot of safety measures in place and we’ve followed the guidance down to a tee.”

The gym has a three-layer track and trace system to ensure “nobody falls through the gaps”.

Mr Thomson said: “We have members only at the moment and we’ve opted for a booking system online.”

Members are also asked to complete an application form and the door entry system will track users coming in and out with a QR code on their phones.

The owner added: “We are operating at a reduced capacity to give people space to do what they want to do.

“Normally 33 people are allowed in the building, but this has been reduced to 16 including staff.

“We’ve made other strict guidelines including enforcing masks to be worn in the gym at all times. If everyone follows our guidelines, it should limit the chances of any transmission.”

At Energie Fitness in Inverurie, owner Nick Ruta has formed plans to launch a “Covid support membership” for people who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

Standard membership is £24.99 and the facility hopes to provide the discounted tariff at £9 per month.

Mr Ruta said: “We want to do this as a way to look out for people who have been affected by job loss.

“The pandemic has been a very worrying time for a lot of people and being able to go to the gym is a good way to relieve stress.”

In an effort to keep members safe, the gym equipment is being thoroughly cleaned throughout the day.

Mr Ruta added: “We’ve had a long time to prepare for the opening and we would have been ready to open much sooner than now.

“We’ve been asking members if they feel safe and comfortable. So far we’ve had a very positive response, those who have been coming along seem happy – but, understandably, not everyone is ready to come back yet.”

Meanwhile, a handful of lycra-clad fitness fans were working out in the Pure Gym at Kittybrewster by 7.30am.

There were red warning signs affixed to every second machine to ensure that people remained distant from one another, and several stands with sanitiser and anti-bacterial spray.

The gym has launched a mobile phone app which allows members to check how many people are there before attending.

Meanwhile, Live Life Aberdeenshire, the Aberdeenshire Council body with operates a number of leisure facilities throughout the region, has announced a swathe of promotional price offers to welcome customers back into its gyms, sports courts and swimming pools throughout September.

A 30-day gym pass, which originally cost £39, is now £20, and the gym or swim only option has had its price reduced to £15 from £31.45 – with a discounted pass for households too.

Individual exercise sessions, including fitness classes and gym entry, are half price at £3.20.

An individual swim now costs £2.80, and a group swim £6.80, while there is also a heavy discount on the use of sports courts and outdoor pitches.

Prices are reduced further for those with a low income, students, young people and the over-60s, with all-inclusive passes for those with low incomes priced at £8.

Six key facilities have now been reopened by Live Life Aberdeenshire, with the rest opening their doors on a phased basis.

The six currently available are Banchory, Banff, Fraserburgh, Stonehaven, Peterhead and Turriff, though people can still do outdoor fitness sessions at facilities that are currently closed.

Further announcements are expected in coming weeks.

All customers are asked to book and pay for their chosen activity before attending.