North-east leisure facilities set to reopen from Monday

Grass pitches, pavilions and astroturf will be open to the public again across Moray next week.

Health and safety measures will be in place, such as mandatory two-metre distancing when collecting keys from reception, as well as hand-washing and pre-bookings will be essential.

Groups and organisations will also have to produce documentation outlining what steps have been taken to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.

Individuals are also asked to bring their own wipes and sanitiser to clean hard surfaces.

FitLife? memberships remain frozen, but charges for the hire of facilities will apply.

Sonya Warren, the chair of Moray Council’s children and young people’s services committee, which oversees leisure, said: “This is great news and another major significant step forward in this Covid recovery period. There is a great deal of pent-up demand for use of our all-weather pitches and other outdoor facilities, and I’m delighted folk will be able to get more active with more outdoor sports.

“Physical health is so important and has a very positive impact on mental health as well. I’m sure we’ll be seeing excellent use of these facilities in the coming days and weeks.”