North-east leisure body prepares for reopening after Covid-19 restrictions

The body responsible for provision of leisure facilities across much of the north-east is preparing to reopen the majority of its sites from next week.

Live Life Aberdeenshire is responsible for sport and leisure provision on behalf of Aberdeenshire Council.

Indoor facilities are permitted to reopen from Monday, April 26 as part of the Scottish Government’s route map out of lockdown.

Bosses at Live Life Aberdeenshire have now confirmed a number of the organisation’s sites will open next week.

Ellon Swimming Pool, the Deveron Centre in Banff and Turriff Sports Centre will all open their doors to the public for the first time since December.

Also opening will be the Nordic Ski Centre in Huntly, along with the town’s pool and fitness centre, and the facilities in Aboyne.

Some other centres may also open next week, although that is yet to be confirmed.

Live Life Aberdeenshire plans to have the vast majority of its sites open by May 16, with the exception of Turriff Swimming Pool which is undergoing maintenance and will be closed until July.

A spokesman for the organisation said: “We are delighted to be reopening facilities to the public again over the next few weeks.

“Customers can be reassured that our staff have been working hard to ensure your visit is a safe and enjoyable one and our staff are keen to see you back as soon as possible.”

All customers are asked to book in advance if they wish to use the facilities, with booking opening six days in advance.