North-east Learning Disability Respite review approved

Recommendations for a north-east Learning Disability Respite Review have been approved.

The Aberdeenshire Integrated Joint Board made the decision at its last meeting.

Now, specialist respite services in North Aberdeenshire will be delivered on a 24/7 basis from Willowbank Cottage in Peterhead, and services at its Robertson Road facility in Fraserburgh will come to an end.

Central Aberdeenshire will also now have a 24/7 respite resource in Ellon, commissioned through Inspire.

The review revealed that fewer people were using respite services in south Aberdeenshire where people were making of the short breaks on offer through self-directed support (SDS).

As a result, it was decided not to renew the lease on the Highfield unit in Banchory, with the service provision coming to an end.

Councillor Anne Stirling, chairwoman of the Integration Joint Board, said: “The IJB has taken the decision to agree the recommendations put forward in the Aberdeenshire Adult Learning Disability Review.

“We do not take these decisions lightly and we must always balance the needs of individuals in one area with the needs of individuals in another area. This review has highlighted the need to ensure we are providing equitable services across Aberdeenshire and has put forward a plan for us to be able to do that.

“The changing nature of demand on the service is also something that this report really brought home to us, the way that our service users access support, and indeed the support they access, has changed and the IJB must take that into account when making these strategic decisions.

“This review was never about reducing respite provision or eligibility, but it is about how and where we deliver respite services in the future.”