North-east leaders warn public could be hardest hit financially by coronavirus

Aberdeen City Council’s co-leader has warned the public will be hit hardest after local authorities were told to dip into their reserves to deal with the impact of coronavirus.

Last month, the UK Government announced an additional £1.6 billion would be handed over to councils, with a £155m share for Scotland.

But the Scottish Government has so far withheld the funding until ministers are satisfied with how much local authorities need.

Finance minister Kate Forbes wrote to Cosla, the umbrella organisation representing councils across the country, suggesting they dip into reserves. That sparked fury among local authority leaders, who warned of a huge financial impact as a result of the virus.

Aberdeen City Council has more than £36m in reserves, with £11m of that yet to be allocated.

Co-leader Douglas Lumsden, who last week admitted coronavirus could cost the city £113m in a worst-case scenario, said: “Aberdeen City Council has already been forced to use reserves thanks to chronic underfunding from the Scottish Government.

“This reckless irresponsible position by Kate Forbes shows how out of her depth she is when it comes to Scotland’s finances.”

He added: “If the council does not receive its fair share of financial help from the Scottish Government to help us through this coronavirus, it will be the public that will lose out.

“I am calling on the citizens of Aberdeen to join me in contacting MSP Kevin Stewart to ensure Aberdeen City Council receives its allocation of cash from Westminster as I would not like the council to be blamed for the financial inadequacies of the Scottish Government.”

Aberdeenshire Council leader Jim Gifford said the local authority currently has £45m of reserves – but 80% is ringfenced for specific purposes, including the Pupil Equity Fund designed to support vulnerable children.

And Mr Gifford revealed estimates show the council is likely to face at least £12m of additional costs for the first quarter of the year on top of the budget it set in March.

He said: “We need all the money that has been promised by the Scottish Government without delay and we need all the money allocated by the UK Government passed through as well.

“Then we need some grown up conversations with the Scottish Government about how they are going to continue to finance local government over the next many months when the higher level of costs that we incurring every day look like continuing for a very long time into the future.”

Cosla president and North Kincardine councillor Alison Evison said the funding should be passed to local authorities as soon as possible.

She said: “As a respected sphere of governance in our own right, and as partners addressing the challenges of this pandemic, it is not for Scottish Government to direct local government spend to such a degree.

“All council leaders at our most recent meeting were emphatic that Cosla continues to pursue the Scottish Government for the £155 million in consequentials.

“Councils are facing an extremely difficult situation on the ground, with significant additional costs being incurred on a daily basis, as well as massive losses of income as a result of the lock down.

“The response from Scottish Government so far does nothing to alleviate the collective concerns of local government and we call for the consequentials to be passed to local government immediately.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We will make any decisions about further funding, including the recent £155m of consequential money, in consultation with Cosla, reflecting any cost pressures, reprioritisation work and the additional financial flexibilities that we have already provided to local government.”

