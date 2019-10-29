North-east landowners told to check their trees after high winds

Landowners in the north-east are being encouraged to check on their trees following a period of high winds.

Aberdeenshire Council is urging residents, farmers and other landowners to inspect trees which lie next to roads and pavements, in case they may be blown over.

The local authority hopes landowners will prune back overhanging branches and remove rotten or unstable parts before they fall.

Falling trees can cause significant and costly damage to walls, signs and road infrastructure, as well as causing a build-up of traffic.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Philip McKay, head of roads, landscape and waste Services for the council, said: “As a responsible local authority, our priority in managing trees belonging to the council is public safety.

“Where we identify a hazard to either people or property, we will take the appropriate action to render the tree safe. It is vital that landowners follow our example and routinely inspect their trees for signs of disease, damage or instability.”

Before carrying out or instructing any works, landowners are required that to check if trees are subject to protection orders.

Landowners can also find out about gaining permission for carrying out works from Scottish Forestry online at http://bit.ly/ScottishForestry