North-east landowner shuts car park after public ignore guidelines

A car park at a popular north-east hiking and beauty spot has been closed after “inappropriate use”.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said the car park at Glen Dye adjacent to the B974 Cairn o’ Mount road was privately owned, but added: “We understand that following complaints to the police from members of the public about inappropriate use of the car park at the weekend, the landowner took measures to close off the car park completely.”

Chief Inspector Kevin Walker said: “Officers attended the car park at Glen Dye over the weekend following contact with the landowners in order to engage with people in the area and encourage them to follow the current guidelines.

“No penalty notices were issued.”