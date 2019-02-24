North-east Kirk opens doors to historic artefacts

Work has started to bring a new exhibition in a historic north-east church to life.

Artefacts dating back hundreds of years, including a bible owned by the cousin of poet Robert Burns, will be part of the showcase at St James’ Church in Stonehaven.

The exhibition, called Spaces, is hoping to bring in more visitors to the 19th-Century building.

Organisers want to bring the items, which they describe as “hidden in plain sight”, to the attention of the public and tourists.

It is hoped the exhibition could be ready in the coming months.

Funding has been secured from a number of different sources, including the Kincardine and Mearns area committee.

The project entails installing an exhibition space in the church, which will be used to detail the history and social stories associated with the church and the town.

Pewter metalware, silverware and books will be displayed, along with a bible from the 1700s.

The exhibition space will also celebrate the work of John Wardle, who installed the organ in the church in 1877, along with more than 100 similar ones in the north-east.

He was also the organist and choirmaster at the church for 58 years.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

David Fleming, building convener at St James’ Church, said: “Without any marketing, we still get around 1,000 visitors a year just wandering in and having a look – that is what triggered this whole thing.

“I was in the church one day and people who walked in said it was a beautiful church and then walked back out again.

“They had no idea the fantastic history we have got, let alone some of the bibles we have that are very old.

“One of the bibles was owned by the cousin of Robert Burns and I’m hoping those interested in the bard would come here.

“There is a strong connection with Burns here as his father lived in the area.”

Work started inside the church on Monday, with panels, furniture and lighting needed for the showcase arriving.

An augmented reality app has also been designed to coincide with exhibits.

It involves one of the church members, who has dressed up as John Wardle, taking people through items and providing them with the history of the church.

David said: “I think all the work will take around three or four months or so.

“We have most of the material now and it is a case of just sorting it all out.

“We still need to get some labels printed and get some of the exhibits out of the cupboard and polish them up to get them ready.

“At the moment I’m hoping I can get it dedicated sometime in the autumn and have a big service to mark the opening.

“We first had the idea around four years ago and it is really exciting.

“I’m looking forward to seeing people’s reaction and hoping they find this really worthwhile.”

The church has remained opened while work is being carried out, and visitors are still welcome with no entry fee.