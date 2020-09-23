North-east Kiltwalkers help to raise £5 million for Scottish charities

North-east Kiltwalkers and The Hunter Foundation have raised £5m for more than 900 Scottish charities.

The Covid-19 pandemic saw all four of Kiltwalk’s planned events, in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee and Edinburgh cancelled, but Kiltwalkers all over the country took part in virtual events to support their chosen charities.

The Evening Express previously reported how Judy Murray was preparing to take part in the Aberdeen Kiltwalk for the first time. The mum of Wimbledon stars Andy and Jamie is a trustee for the fundraising event.

Earlier this summer, Kiltwalk’s emergency pay-outs in Glasgow and Aberdeen and the Dundee Virtual Kiltwalk raised £1.2m. The Hunter Foundation has now doubled the amount to £2.4m.

Kiltwalkers collectively raised £2.5m for 2020 and The Hunter Foundation has also now announced that figure will be doubled to £5m.

Sir Tom Hunter praised the kindness of the 16,000 Scots who dug deep as they walked, cycled, ran and swam separately all over Scotland to raise funds for charity.

Sir Tom said in a video: “At a time when there’s not much good news about, we want to bring you some great news from the Kiltwalk.

“The Edinburgh Virtual Kiltwalk took place and you hopped, skipped, jumped and even swam to raise money for what you care about.

“You have raised an amazing £1.3m and more than 535 different Scottish charities will benefit, so thank you.

“As the numbers were coming in, we said if you can do £1.3m, then we’ll do £1.3m, so it’s a 100% top-up from The Hunter Foundation because we just think you’re amazing.

“So in a year, a very strange year where we’ve not been able to walk together, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee Edinburgh Kiltwalkers have raised an amazing £2.5m for the charities you care about and The Hunter Foundation has topped it up with another £2.5m.

“This year, £5m is going to the charities you care about and the folks who really need it are getting a hand up, not a hand out.

“So thank you. We’ll be back next year, no doubt about it. You can’t keep a good Kiltwalker down.”

For further information about the Kiltwalk visit www.thekiltwalk.co.uk