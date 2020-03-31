North-east kids send ‘thanks’ message to key workers

A north-east group set up to boost the morale of emergency service workers while entertaining children has come up with a new project.

The Evening Express reported last week that thousands of youngsters across the north-east were creating artwork such as rainbows to display in their windows and cheer up passing emergency service workers.

One group is the Look for Rainbows Meldrum & Surrounding Areas, which has made available a design that can be coloured in to read ‘thank you for your service.’

The design can be printed at tinyurl.com/rainbowmeldrum