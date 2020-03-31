Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

North-east kids send ‘thanks’ message to key workers

by Dale Haslam
31/03/2020, 8:00 am Updated: 31/03/2020, 8:08 am
© Look for Rainbows Meldrum & Surrounding Areas FacebookA poster produced by the Looking for Rainbows Meldrum group aimed at supporting key workers
A poster produced by the Looking for Rainbows Meldrum group aimed at supporting key workers
Send us a story

A north-east group set up to boost the morale of emergency service workers while entertaining children has come up with a new project.

The Evening Express reported last week that thousands of youngsters across the north-east were creating artwork such as rainbows to display in their windows and cheer up passing emergency service workers.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

One group is the Look for Rainbows Meldrum & Surrounding Areas, which has made available a design that can be coloured in to read ‘thank you for your service.’

The design can be printed at tinyurl.com/rainbowmeldrum