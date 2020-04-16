North-east kids keep Heart Of Our City beating with imaginations

Iconic buildings in the heart of Aberdeen have been transformed into eye-catching colourful creations thanks to the imagination of kids of all ages.

Aberdeen Inspired’s Heart Of Our City competition, inviting children to colour, create and design works of art on to Granite City landmarks, has seen a flood of entries… including the ones the Evening Express has revealed today.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We are delighted with the response… from monsters to Lego creations, I’m so impressed with the sheer imagination and artistic talent the kids have shown.

“The competition has attracted entries from as far afield as Edinburgh, showing that our great city has fans of all ages all over the country.

“It’s great to see some of these treasured city centre buildings through the eyes of the next generation.”

The contest was launched by the Business Improvement District to help keep the importance of the city centre in people’s minds during the social distancing and lockdown measures.

Adrian said: “The city centre is the beating heart of our community, and while it may be beating a bit more slowly at the moment, Aberdeen Inspired is committed to doing whatever it can to ensure it is ready to burst back into life when it is safe to do so.”

There is still time to enter the Heart Of Our City competition, which has prizes including tickets to this year’s panto at His Majesty’s Theatre courtesy of Aberdeen Performing Arts, a family movie pass to the Belmont Cinema, and a family pizza-making session thanks to Mac’s Pizzeria.

To take part, simply go online to Aberdeen Inspired or the Evening Express website and download the blank outlines of 10 of the city’s most iconic buildings – or use the one we have printed here.

Submit a photo of your creation by emailing info@aberdeeninspired.com or using social media with the competition hashtag and tagging @abdninspired.

The deadline for entries is 5pm on Monday April 20.

All entries will be displayed in an online gallery for everyone to enjoy and the winner will be announced on April 23.