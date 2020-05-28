North-east kids create artwork for NHS Grampian comfort boxes

North-east children have created artwork to be included in comfort boxes sent to NHS Grampian staff.

The comfort box campaign was created by the NHS Grampian Endowment Fund and has delivered thousands of boxes of food, drink and toiletries to every NHS ward, team, location, department and care home throughout the region.

The Grampian Hospitals Art Trust also got involved by calling on children and young people to create colourful picture that would be turned into postcards and included in the packages.

This proved to be a popular idea with schools such as Robert Gordons, Cults, Tough Primary, Pitmedden Primary, Lhanbryde Primary, Kemnay Academy, Manor Park Education Hub and many more getting involved.

Alix Shearer, an Occupational Therapist, was delighted to receive a comfort box and tweeted her response to the campaign: “Thank you NHS Grampian Endowment Fund for the comfort boxes for the OT department. We have been split into two different teams away from our colleagues due to Covid-19 so this was a welcome surprise and morale was certainly boosted.”

Tony Douglas, General Manager of Rubislaw Care Home, was also delighted and expressed his gratitude.

He said: “All of us at Rubislaw Park Care Home would like to express a huge heart-felt thanks to NHS Grampian Endowment Fund and GHAT’s Rainbow Project for the delivery of the Comfort Boxes.

“These are challenging times and we continue to feel very much part of the team working together tremendously hard throughout this crisis. Thank you so so much for considering and providing for Team RP.”

Sheena Lonchay, Operations Manager of NHS Grampian Endowment Fund, said: “The comfort boxes and Rainbow project has been a wonderful collaboration.

“The wellbeing of NHS Grampian staff is more important than ever and the comfort boxes and Rainbow Project artwork has really helped to boost their spirits during a very challenging time.”

Grampian Hospitals Art Trust Director, Sally Thomson, said: “We were overwhelmed by the response to the Rainbow Project and can’t thank the young people enough.

“Their colourful pieces represent unity and strength in these unsettling times, and we hope it went some way in showing thanks to the incredible frontline staff we have working in Grampian.”

One of the children who took part said: “My name is Renee Lee, I am 7 years old and go to Robert Gordon’s College, in Aberdeen.

“Thank you to all the NHS staff for working tirelessly to keep us safe.

“I have used water colours and pen to create this picture, I have made it very colourful and hope that it will make you feel better.”

