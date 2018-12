More than 20 north-east jobs have been saved after oil and gas industry supplier Paradigm Flow Services (PFS) was rescued from administration by its parent.

PFS, based in Drumoak, Aberdeenshire, collapsed on Friday, putting all 23 jobs at risk.

Dutch owner Paradigm Group moved swiftly to set up a new company under the same name.

PFS specialises in technology for the detection, repair and prevention of subsea and topside blockages.