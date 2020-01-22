North-east jobs at risk as energy giant SSE cuts staff

Almost a dozen jobs are under threat at a north-east power plant.

Energy giant SSE has approached workers at its Peterhead facility to consider voluntary redundancy as part of a review at the site.

The Perth-based firm is looking for 11 redundancies at the power station and said it has to take a “difficult decision” on staff numbers.

Staff at the plant near Boddam were told of the move by bosses yesterday.

In an email seen by the Evening Express, Christine MacKenzie, from SSE’ corporate affairs department, said: “Following a review of our business, we’ve taken the difficult decision to restructure and reduce our team by a small number, news which we shared with affected employees.

“Peterhead remains a critical part of SSE’s generation portfolio and SSE is committed to engaging openly and transparently with employees and union partners.

“A key reason behind this decision is that all SSE assets have to stand on their own two feet financially and we are operating in a highly competitive marketplace.”

Banffshire and Buchan MSP Stewart Stevenson said he was “deeply saddened” that SSE was looking for staff to volunteer for severance packages.