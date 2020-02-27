North-east IVF referral stats welcomed by north-east MSP

A north-east MSP has welcomed a report showing 100% of people eligible for IVF are being treated within a year of being referred.

The Scottish Government target is set at 90%.

However, all patients in Scotland eligible for the treatment have been seen within the timescale in the last two-and-a-half years.

The announcement has been welcomed by Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP Maureen Watt.

She said: “Over the last five years more than £30m has been invested in meeting waiting times and improving the experience for patients and we can now see the positive results of this funding.

“Scotland continues to be a world leader in the provision of IVF and we continue to make access as fair as possible – giving more people the opportunity to conceive.

“Our centres and their staff are to be congratulated for the work they do.”