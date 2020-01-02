North-east IT firm scoops major industry award

A north-east IT firm has landed a major industry prize.

Clark IT has picked up a Golden Datto, which recognises it as a gold-standard managed service provider (MSP).

The Turriff-based firm is one of only two Scottish companies to receive it.

It was presented during Datto’s largest European partner convention that welcomed more than 850 tech leaders from 25 countries to Paris.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Austen Clark, managing director of Clark IT, said: “We have a long association with Datto and I was delighted to join the Datto Hall of Fame and accept this honour.

“This award recognises the teamwork that goes into understanding our clients needs and providing outstanding IT support, cybersecurity and cloud solutions to a wide range of business customers in north-east Scotland and beyond.

“It was another excellent conference, with lots of opportunities for information sharing at what is a transformational time.”