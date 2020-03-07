North-east IT firm in running for award

A north-east cyber security specialist has been shortlisted for a national award.

The TechForce is a finalist for the Micro Business of the Year honour at the FSB Scotland Celebrating Small Business Awards 2020, which recognises companies with fewer than 10 employees.

Jai Aenugu, managing director at The TechForce, said: “We’re proud to have been shortlisted for this prestigious award and look forward to the chance to test ourselves against other leading businesses from across Scotland.

“The FSB and other business support organisations have played an important role in our growth journey so far and I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who believed in our company from the start.”

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on March 19 at the Waldorf Astoria in Edinburgh.

The category winners will then advance to May’s UK-wide finals in London.