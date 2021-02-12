Show Links
News / Local

North-east issued with weather warning for ice over weekend

by Craig Munro
12/02/2021, 4:15 pm Updated: 12/02/2021, 4:27 pm
© Supplied by Met OfficeThe ice warning will be in effect from 9pm on Saturday to 9pm on Sunday, while the wind warning has been issued for Sunday at 4pm until 11.59pm.
The ice warning will be in effect from 9pm on Saturday to 9pm on Sunday, while the wind warning has been issued for Sunday at 4pm until 11.59pm.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice this weekend.

Although forecasters are expecting a milder week, there is a warning in place from 9pm tomorrow that freezing rain could cause “treacherous” ice to develop.

The Met Office is warning the ice could cause dangerous driving conditions and road closures, while untreated pavements and cycle paths may become impassable.

Temperatures earlier this week reached extreme lows, with Braemar recording the coldest night in Scotland since 1995.