Medics working on the front line of the fight against Covid-19 in the north-east have told how they feared infecting their family and friends.

Consultant Lee Allen and nurse manager Helen Paddon both work in critical care at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and have treated the sickest patients for the last 12 months.

In the initial stages of the pandemic, before lockdown measures were introduced and little was known about the disease, staff were fearful – not for themselves, but for their loved ones.

However, measures put in place to control the spread put their minds at ease.

“There was a degree of angst and fear initially,” Lee said.

“I have got young kids at home and I did worry that I would end up taking it home and giving it to my two-year-old son.

“There was a lot of angst over whether we were at risk or our families were at risk, but by the time it came and hit, my perspective was it felt manageable and controlled. Although the disease process was new it was being handled in a way that made it manageable.

“People were really vigilant with PPE and hand hygiene, and they’d shower before going home at night. Some staff ended up isolating themselves from their families and staying in hotels.

“I think that fear went as time passed because staff infection rates were really low. We became more confident in the PPE and in the infection control measures that were in place. Most people don’t bat an eyelid now walking through the unit because they are confident in their safety.”

Helen added: “In the very first stages, we didn’t have lockdown. But I wouldn’t have gone to see my parents, because I was worried about passing it on to them, and our team made those from the very start.

“We have got nurses who have got families in other parts of the UK or even Scotland who haven’t seen their families for a year. They have all made sacrifices to be able to care for those patients. It’s been quite traumatic for staff.

“PPE is proven to keep our staff safe. I think at the start people were very anxious, but as time has gone on our staff infection rates have been very low. We have not had many staff who have contracted Covid, and where they have it’s often happened outside the workplace.

“I think the staff feel very safe and as time has gone on, that’s become part of life. However, in the initial stages people were very anxious.”

© Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The arrival of the pandemic in the north-east a year ago meant NHS Grampian’s intensive care capacity had to be increased to at least twice its normal level.

That meant a huge burden was placed on Lee and Helen – even before the first cases began to arrive.

“Behind the scenes, we had done so much planning,” Helen said.

“For me, that was almost more stressful because we were getting everything in place to start receiving our first Covid patients, and the challenge for me was having two separate ICUs.

“We made an ICU in about two weeks by converting an area, which is no easy task. Things like equipment, ventilators, a pharmacy and stores all had to be doubled, and then we had to split our teams. The organisation of all that was immense. It was a really big task.

“We had a bit of a head-start and although we saw it creeping up the country, we had time to prepare. What we didn’t see was suddenly 10 patients on the first day. We had our first one, then two, then three so it was a gradual increase in our Covid numbers.

“Meanwhile we had another ICU with non-Covid patients, and it was just as important to make sure they were well-cared-for too.

“From a nursing point of view, we had to train up nursing staff and medical staff to be able to look after patients who required critical care. There was a lot of teaching involved in those weeks preceding the first patient coming in.

“We got nursing staff redeployed from other parts of the hospital. They were unfamiliar with critical care nursing, but also in-patient nursing. That was a real upheaval for them and they had to make huge sacrifices.”

© Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Lee added: “It was February last year when we were watching the news and saw it becoming a big issue in other places. At that point we knew something was going to hit – we didn’t know how bad it was going to be and how it was going to affect things, but we gradually saw it work up from England towards Scotland.

“We were a bit behind what was happening in London and from my perspective, there was a fair bit of apprehension because of what we were seeing. We were waiting for something terrible to hit Aberdeen and overwhelm the service we had in place.

“The flip-side to that was we had a bit more time to prepare, and I did think we were well-prepared, because by the time we started to see numbers rise we had a system in place to deal with what happened.”

Both Lee and Helen feel positive about the future, with case numbers falling and an end to lockdown in sight.

And the pair urged the public to make sure they take up the vaccine if they are offered it.

“Numbers are very clearly coming down now, and the number of members of the public who have taken up the vaccine is really positive,” Lee said.

“We are approaching a point where that is making a big difference and I think people should be positive. We have achieved great take-up and in the next few months we will see numbers dwindle and life head towards normal again. Things are looking positive from here on in.”

Helen added: “The team here have had the most challenging year of their careers to date and they have worked tirelessly to deliver the very best care. Everyone should be very proud of what they have achieved because I know I am.

“Everyone has put in a huge effort to make this response happen – not just the nursing staff but the domestics, the porters, pharmacists, physios and everyone. It’s very much a team approach and we have become closer as a team throughout this, as much as it’s been a very difficult time in my career.

“Please, please take the vaccine if you are offered it – even if you are young, fit and healthy. That is the only way we will be able to return to normal.”

