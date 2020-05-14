North-east industry leaders to speak on Covid-19 impact

An online seminar will highlight how north-east industry leaders are managing the coronavirus pandemic.

Scottish Business Cares have organised the Aberdeen Business Resilience webinar, which will feature a range of high-profile speakers, and will be hosted by Graeme Gordon, CEO of IFB.

The guest panel will focus on how individuals are building their personal and business resilience around Covid-19 and discuss what organisations need to be thinking about when emerging from the pandemic.

Held on Zoom, the panelists include Hugh Little, Chairman of CLAN cancer support and Colette Backwell, CEO of CLAN cancer support and President of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce.

The free event will also feature Jared Owen, Director at Opportunity North East (ONE) and Deborah O Neill, CEO at NovaBiotics.

It will take place on Friday, May 15 at 10am.

To register visit https://bit.ly/35T9xR9